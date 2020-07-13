Livescore Match Center
13/07/20
18:15
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Final Group Stage
Dunav Ruse
0 : 0
Tsarsko Selo
1st Half
- 19:34
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
2
1
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
