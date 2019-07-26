26/07/19
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Dunav Ruse
2 : 0
Tsarsko Selo
1st Half
- 41:56
25'
Martin Kavdanski (Own Goal)
1 - 0
40'
Ivaylo Lazarov
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
8
10
Fouls
5
8
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
3
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
