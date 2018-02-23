|22/02/18
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|Dynamo Kyiv
|0 : 0
|AEK Athens
|2nd Half - 90:00+
|First leg (1-1).
Venue: NSC Olimpiyskiy.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 70,050.
Referee : Matej Jug (SVN).
Assistant referees : Matej Zunic (SVN) & Manuel Vidali (SVN).
Fourth official : Tomislav Pospeh (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Ajdarevic scored late to earn AEK 1-1 1st leg draw. AEK unbeaten in last 9 European games. Suspended for the match: Vranjes & Livaja (AEK).
Round of 16 draw takes place on 23/02/2018.