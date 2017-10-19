|19/10/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Dynamo Kyiv
|0 : 1
|BSC Young Boys
|1st Half - 22:26
|Venue: NSC Olimpiyskiy.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 70,050.
Referee : Mattias Gestranius (FIN).
Assistant referees : Jan-Peter Aravirta (FIN) & Mikko Alakare (FIN).
Fourth official : Jukka Honkanen (FIN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Young Boys eliminated Dynamo in this seasons #UCL 3rd qualifying round. Dynamo are on a 4 game home winning streak in Europe. YB are without a win in 11 European away games (D3 L8).