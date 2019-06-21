22/06/19
02:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Ecuador
1 : 1
Chile
Half Time
3'
Jhegson Mendez
0 - 1
Jose Fuenzalida
8'
26'
Enner Valencia (pen)
1 - 1
34'
Angel Mena
Gabriel Arias
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
4
11
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019