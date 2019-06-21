21/06/19
23:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Egypt
1 : 0
Zimbabwe
Half Time
41'
Trezeguet
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
11
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
6
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
7
6
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
