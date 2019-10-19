Livescore Match Center
19/10/19
14:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Eibar
0 : 1
Barcelona
1st Half
- 16:40
0 - 1
Antoine Griezmann
13'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
2
2
Fouls
4
6
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
