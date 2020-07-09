Livescore Match Center
09/07/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Eibar
0 : 0
Leganes
2nd Half
- 50:27
Unai Bustinza
17'
46'
Pape Kouli Diop
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
10
11
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
14
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
