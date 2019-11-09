Livescore Match Center
09/11/19
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Eibar
0 : 2
Real Madrid
1st Half
- 18:54
0 - 1
Karim Benzema
17'
0 - 2
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
0
Cross Attacks
5
1
Fouls
0
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
2
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
4
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
