25/06/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Eibar
1 : 0
Valencia
1st Half
- 26:48
16'
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Own Goal)
1 - 0
27'
Gonzalo Escalante
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
