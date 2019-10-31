Livescore Match Center
31/10/19
21:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Eibar
1 : 0
Villarreal
2nd Half
- 74:43
Andre Anguissa
15'
62'
Kike
1 - 0
Vicente Iborra
74'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
6
9
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
11
0
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019