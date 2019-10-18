Livescore Match Center
18/10/19
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
1 : 0
Bayer Leverkusen
1st Half
- 05:45
4'
Goncalo Paciencia
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
27%
Ball Possession
73%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
ScoresPro.com
