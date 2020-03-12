Livescore Match Center
12/03/20
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Eintracht Frankfurt
0 : 0
FC Basel 1893
1st Half
- 03:46
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
