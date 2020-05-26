Livescore Match Center
26/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
1 : 1
SC Freiburg
2nd Half
- 45:00
Gian-luca Waldschmidt
20'
0 - 1
Vincenzo Grifo
28'
30'
Sebastian Rode
35'
Andre Silva
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
3
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
4
6
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
2
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
5
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement