26/09/20
19:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Elche
0 : 2
Real Sociedad
2nd Half
- 83:15
35'
Omenuke Mfulu
David Silva
43'
0 - 1
Cristian Portu
55'
70'
Gonzalo Verdu
0 - 2
Adnan Januzaj (pen)
77'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
10
1
Corner Kicks
10
1
Counter Attacks
3
12
Cross Attacks
36
9
Fouls
12
14
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
2
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
7
2
Substitutions
5
12
Throwins
24
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
