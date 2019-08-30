Livescore Match Center
30/08/19
21:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Emmen
1 : 3
PEC Zwolle
1st Half
- 43:19
6'
Nick Bakker
1 - 0
1 - 1
Dennis Toerset Johnsen
17'
24'
Filip Ugrinic
1 - 2
Thomas Bruns
27'
36'
Sergio Pena
1 - 3
Iiass Bel Hassani
38'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
3
1
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
0
