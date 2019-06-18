18/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
England U21
0 : 0
France U21
Half Time
Moussa Dembele (Missed Penalty)
25'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019