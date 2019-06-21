21/06/19
19:30
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
England U21
0 : 0
Romania U21
2nd Half
- 69:36
Tudor Baluta
47'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
6
20
Cross Attacks
7
2
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
3
9
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
1
21
Throwins
15
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
