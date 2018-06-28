|28/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|England
|0 : 1
|Belgium
|2nd Half - 88:05
|Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 33,913. England are unbeaten in their previous 2 matches against Belgium at the World Cup. They drew 4-4 in 1954 & won 1-0 in the 2nd round in 1990 courtesy of a volley from David Platt in extra time. They are unbeaten in the last 11 meetings with Belgium, most recently winning a friendly in June 2012. Belgium are unbeaten in their last 11 World Cup GROUP games.