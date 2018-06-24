|24/06/18
|15:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|England
|5 : 0
|Panama
|Half Time
|Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 44,899. This will be the 1st meeting between England & Panama. Panama are the 38th different nation England have faced at a World Cup. England have only lost their 1st meeting against a nation at the World Cup in 5 of their previous 37 matches (v USA, Spain, Uruguay, Hungary & Italy).
England only won their opening 2 games at a World Cup twice , in 1982 & 2006. England unbeaten in their last 11 internationals (W8, D3).