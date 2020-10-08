Livescore Match Center
08/10/20
22:00
Friendly Games:
Friendly International
England
1 : 0
Wales
1st Half
- 33:44
26'
Dominic Calvert-lewin
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
