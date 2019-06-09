09/06/19
19:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
England W
2 : 1
Scotland W
2nd Half
- 80:55
14'
Nikita Parris (pen)
1 - 0
40'
Ellen White
2 - 0
Jennifer Beattie
43'
Nicola Docherty
47'
2 - 1
Claire Emslie
79'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
3
23
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
11
3
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
1
6
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
2
13
Throwins
17
5
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
