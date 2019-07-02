02/07/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Semi Finals
England W
1 : 2
USA W
Half Time
0 - 1
Christen Press
10'
19'
Ellen White
1 - 1
1 - 2
Alex Morgan
31'
40'
Millie Bright
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
3
7
Cross Attacks
13
3
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
