31/05/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Esbjerg
0 : 0
Aalborg
Half Time
Mathias Ross
32'
33'
Yuri Yakovenko
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
19
5
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
advertisement