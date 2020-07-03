Livescore Match Center
03/07/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Group 1
Esbjerg
1 : 1
AC Horsens
Half Time
0 - 1
Hallur Hansson
15'
39'
Rodolph Austin
45'+2
Rafal Kurzawa
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
7
5
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
4
Shots off Goal
1
6
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
7
Throwins
17
4
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
0
