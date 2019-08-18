18/08/19
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Esbjerg
1 : 0
Lyngby
Half Time
Frederik Gytkjaer
33'
41'
Markus Halsti
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
3
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
3
5
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
1
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
7
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
1
