01/08/19
20:45
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Qualification
Esbjerg
0 : 0
Shakhter Soligorsk
1st Half
- 18:11
Agg. 0-2 First Leg. 0-2
11'
Joni Kauko
Julius Szoke
12'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
73%
Ball Possession
27%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019