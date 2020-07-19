Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Espanyol
0 : 0
Celta Vigo
Finished
Filip Bradaric
26'
Lucas Olaza
65'
89'
Didac Vila
Jacobo Gonzalez
90'
90'
Adrian Embarba
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
2
16
Cross Attacks
21
10
Fouls
10
12
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
7
6
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
3
5
Substitutions
4
22
Throwins
22
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
3
