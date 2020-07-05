Livescore Match Center
05/07/20
18:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Espanyol
0 : 1
Leganes
Finished
51'
Raul De Tomas
0 - 1
Jonathan Cristian Silva
53'
Roger Assale
67'
Dimitris Siovas
84'
85'
Sergi Darder
88'
Jonathan Calleri
88'
Jonathan Calleri
Javier Aviles
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
9
15
Fouls
21
23
Free Kicks
19
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
10
4
Offsides
2
60%
Ball Possession
40%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
4
19
Throwins
18
6
Medical Treatment
4
3
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement