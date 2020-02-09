Livescore Match Center
09/02/20
13:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Espanyol
1 : 0
Mallorca
2nd Half
- 64:34
6'
Andres Prieto
14'
1 - 0
39'
Didac Vila
54'
Diego Lopez
58'
Raul De Tomas
2 - 0
Salva Sevilla
61'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
12
15
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
1
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
1
