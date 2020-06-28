Livescore Match Center
28/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Espanyol
0 : 1
Real Madrid
Finished
0 - 1
Casemiro
45'
68'
Adria Pedrosa
Vinicius Junior
87'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
13
19
Fouls
13
16
Free Kicks
19
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
3
32%
Ball Possession
68%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
5
2
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
6
5
Substitutions
2
15
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
