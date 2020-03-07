Livescore Match Center
07/03/20
12:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
0 : 0
Arda Kardzhali
Half Time
Radoslav Vasilev
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
14
11
Fouls
10
12
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
2
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
1
