04/10/20
20:15
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
2 : 0
CSKA Sofia
Half Time
12'
Milcho Angelov (pen)
1 - 0
13'
Yani Pehlivanov
Graham Carey
37'
45'
Aldair Ferreira
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
6
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
6
9
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
3
32%
Ball Possession
68%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
