05/10/19
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
0 : 1
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
1st Half
- 09:31
0 - 1
Alen Ozbolt
4'
David Malembana
6'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
