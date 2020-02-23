Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
16:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
1 : 1
Ludogorets
Finished
10'
Kolyo Stanev
Marcelinho
43'
45'
Nikola Kolev
48'
Ivan Stoyanov
1 - 0
1 - 1
Marcelinho
50'
Jordan Ikoko
70'
88'
Anatoli Gospodinov
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
0
Corner Kicks
8
1
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
31
7
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
3
27%
Ball Possession
73%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
2
17
Throwins
19
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
