29/11/19
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
0 : 2
Slavia Sofia
2nd Half
- 46:40
0 - 1
Georgi Yomov
5'
0 - 2
Ilian Micanski
27'
Milen Gamakov
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
4
22
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
0
18
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
