23/05/19
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Europa League Playoff
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
2 : 0
Slavia Sofia
2nd Half
- 61:24
23'
Yani Pehlivanov
1 - 0
37'
Milcho Angelov
2 - 0
59'
Yani Pehlivanov
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
5
16
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
17
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
