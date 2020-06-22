Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
20:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Group 1
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
0 : 1
Tsarsko Selo
Half Time
0 - 1
Wesley Nata Wachholz
29'
Reyan Daskalov
36'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
