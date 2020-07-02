Livescore Match Center
02/07/20
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Group 1
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
1 : 0
Vitosha Bistritsa
1st Half
- 26:28
6'
Tonislav Yordanov
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
