|19/10/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Everton FC
|0 : 1
|Lyon
|1st Half - 21:24
|Venue: Goodison Park.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 39,572.
Referee : Bas Nijhuis (NED).
Assistant referees : Rob van de Ven (NED) & Jan Vries (NED).
Fourth official : Davie Goossens (NED).
MATCH SUMMARY : Everton & Lyon unexpectedly occupy the bottom places in GROUP E. Everton are without a win in 3 UEFA games (D2 L1).
Lyon have not won in their last 4 away matches in Europe (D1 L3).