28/09/19
19:30
England:
Premier League
Everton
0 : 1
Manchester City
1st Half
- 26:51
0 - 1
Gabriel Jesus
24'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
8
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
28%
Ball Possession
72%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
4
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
