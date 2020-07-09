Livescore Match Center
09/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Everton
0 : 0
Southampton
1st Half
- 05:51
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
2
2
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
