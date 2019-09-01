Livescore Match Center
01/09/19
16:00
England:
Premier League
Everton
2 : 1
Wolves
1st Half
- 20:36
5'
Richarlison
1 - 0
1 - 1
Romain Saiss
9'
12'
Alex Iwobi
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
