|10/07/18
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|F91 Dudelange
|0 : 0
|Videoton FC
|1st Half - 40:20
|First leg.
Venue: Jos Nosbaum, Dudelange.
Referee: Zaven Hovhannisyan (ARM).
Assistant referees: Mesrop Ghazaryan (ARM) & Atom Sevgulyan (ARM).
Fourth official: Suren Baliyan (ARM).
MATCH SUMMARY: Dudelange have lost last 7 2 legged UEFA ties. Videoton reached #UEL playoffs in 2017/18. Winners play Ludogorets/Crusaders in 2nd qualifying round. Losers meet preliminary round winners/Malmo in #UEL 2nd qualifying round.