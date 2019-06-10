10/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Faroe Islands
0 : 2
Norway
Finished
0 - 1
Bjoern Maars Johnsen
49'
61'
Rogvi Baldvinsson
0 - 2
Bjoern Maars Johnsen
83'
88'
Gilli Rolantsson
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
31
Cross Attacks
41
12
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
2
8
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
9
1
Shots on Goal
9
3
Substitutions
3
15
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
