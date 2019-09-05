Livescore Match Center
05/09/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Faroe Islands
0 : 3
Sweden
1st Half
- 38:22
0 - 1
Alexander Isak
12'
0 - 2
Alexander Isak
15'
0 - 3
Victor Nilsson Lindeloef
23'
28'
Atli Gregersen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
11
6
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
3
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
