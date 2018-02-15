|15/02/18
|18:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|FC Astana
|1 : 3
|Sporting CP
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Astana Arena.
Turf: Artificial.
Capacity: 30,000.
Referee : Ruddy Buquet (FRA).
Assistant referees : Guillaume Debart (FRA) & Cyril Gringore (FRA).
Fourth official : Nicolas Danos (FRA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Astana are 1st Kazakh side to reach knockout phase of #UEL or #UCL. Serikzhan Muzhikov serves 1 match ban for the hosts. Sporting CP unbeaten in January, have already los twice this month. 2nd leg in Lisbon on 22 February 2018.