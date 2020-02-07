Livescore Match Center
07/02/20
20:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Astra II Giurgiu
0 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
1st Half
- 19:05
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
1
2
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement