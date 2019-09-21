Livescore Match Center
21/09/19
20:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Astra II Giurgiu
0 : 1
Dinamo Bucuresti
1st Half
- 22:23
Riccardo Piscitelli
3'
Mihai Popescu
7'
0 - 1
Mihai Popescu
16'
Mattia Montini
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
