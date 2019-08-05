05/08/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Astra II Giurgiu
1 : 1
FCSB
2nd Half
- 54:33
20'
Valentin Gheorghe
1 - 0
1 - 1
Razvan Oaida
28'
Ovidiu Popescu
50'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
16
9
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
7
3
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
15
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
